Why Revlon Inc. (NYSE: REV) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2022

In the last trading session, 144.43 million shares of the Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV) were traded, and its beta was 2.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.73, and it changed around $1.78 or 91.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $106.42M. REV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.65, offering almost -373.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.05% since then. We note from Revlon Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.61 million.

Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV) trade information

Instantly REV has showed a green trend with a performance of 91.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.72 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.11% year-to-date, but still up 81.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV) is -14.65% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that REV is forecast to be at a low of $8.50 and a high of $8.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -127.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -127.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Revlon Inc. (REV) estimates and forecasts

Revlon Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.53 percent over the past six months and at a -38.85% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $507.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Revlon Inc. to make $547.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -64.00%. Revlon Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 66.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

REV Dividends

Revlon Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 85.68% of Revlon Inc. shares, and 9.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.16%. Revlon Inc. stock is held by 104 institutions, with Mittleman Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.52% of the shares, which is about 1.37 million shares worth $11.04 million.

Alberta Investment Managament Corp, with 1.86% or 1.01 million shares worth $11.43 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.21 million shares worth $2.43 million, making up 0.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $2.29 million, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.