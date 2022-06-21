Why Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In today’s recent session, 0.85 million shares of the Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.23, and it changed around $0.13 or 2.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.24B. PL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.15, offering almost -132.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.25% since then. We note from Planet Labs PBC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.72 million.

Planet Labs PBC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PL as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Planet Labs PBC is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) trade information

Instantly PL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.32 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.07% year-to-date, but still down -0.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) is 6.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PL is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -129.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -52.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) estimates and forecasts

Planet Labs PBC share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.78 percent over the past six months and at a 48.20% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $42.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Planet Labs PBC to make $46.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022.

Planet Labs PBC earnings are expected to increase by -14.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

PL Dividends

Planet Labs PBC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on June 14.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.45% of Planet Labs PBC shares, and 31.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.17%. Planet Labs PBC stock is held by 153 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.15% of the shares, which is about 7.8 million shares worth $39.62 million.

Capricorn Investment Group Llc, with 2.92% or 7.24 million shares worth $44.51 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (BST) were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.34 million shares worth $11.87 million, making up 0.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (BST) held roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $5.08 million, which represents about 0.40% of the total shares outstanding.