Why Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2022

In today’s recent session, 2.16 million shares of the Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) have been traded, and its beta is 4.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.22, and it changed around $0.06 or 3.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $420.51M. OCGN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.65, offering almost -695.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.77% since then. We note from Ocugen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 8.04 million.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Instantly OCGN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.29 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.53% year-to-date, but still down -0.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) is 4.85% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OCGN is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -575.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -57.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) estimates and forecasts

Ocugen Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.97 percent over the past six months and at a -13.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 92.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 65.20%.

OCGN Dividends

Ocugen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 21.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.59% of Ocugen Inc. shares, and 37.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.44%. Ocugen Inc. stock is held by 185 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.50% of the shares, which is about 14.02 million shares worth $63.78 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.64% or 12.16 million shares worth $40.14 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 11.53 million shares worth $40.94 million, making up 5.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.6 million shares worth around $25.49 million, which represents about 2.60% of the total shares outstanding.