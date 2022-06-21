Volta Inc.’s (VLTA): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 2.17 million shares of the Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.74, and it changed around $0.09 or 5.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $251.49M. VLTA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.34, offering almost -724.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.44, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.24% since then. We note from Volta Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.91 million.

Volta Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended VLTA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Volta Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) trade information

Instantly VLTA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7500 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.52% year-to-date, but still down -25.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) is -24.66% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VLTA is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -302.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) estimates and forecasts

Volta Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -80.00 percent over the past six months and at a 77.80% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 124.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Volta Inc. to make $13.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

VLTA Dividends

Volta Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.66% of Volta Inc. shares, and 19.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.69%. Volta Inc. stock is held by 127 institutions, with Pictet Asset Management SA being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.48% of the shares, which is about 5.82 million shares worth $42.74 million.

Pictet Asset Management SA, with 3.48% or 5.82 million shares worth $42.74 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.62 million shares worth $11.9 million, making up 0.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.09 million shares worth around $7.99 million, which represents about 0.65% of the total shares outstanding.