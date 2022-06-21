View Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 4.63 million shares of the View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.85, and it changed around $0.07 or 3.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $412.49M. VIEW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.72, offering almost -425.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.0% since then. We note from View Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.17 million.

View Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VIEW as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. View Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) trade information

Instantly VIEW has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.2300 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.69% year-to-date, but still down -21.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) is 147.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VIEW is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -62.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -62.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

View Inc. (VIEW) estimates and forecasts

View Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.69 percent over the past six months and at a 35.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.80%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect View Inc. to make $18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

VIEW Dividends

View Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 12.

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.13% of View Inc. shares, and 79.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.78%. View Inc. stock is held by 141 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 30.49% of the shares, which is about 66.19 million shares worth $258.82 million.

SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, with 30.49% or 66.19 million shares worth $258.82 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 4.74 million shares worth $12.45 million, making up 2.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.12 million shares worth around $8.21 million, which represents about 1.44% of the total shares outstanding.