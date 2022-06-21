UserTesting Inc. (NYSE: USER) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.32 million shares of the UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.09, and it changed around -$0.11 or -2.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $742.89M. USER currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.98, offering almost -213.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.66% since then. We note from UserTesting Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 416.16K.

UserTesting Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended USER as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. UserTesting Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER) trade information

Instantly USER has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.68 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.55% year-to-date, but still down -4.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER) is 12.61% down in the 30-day period.

UserTesting Inc. (USER) estimates and forecasts

UserTesting Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.44 percent over the past six months and at a 66.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $47.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect UserTesting Inc. to make $50.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

USER Dividends

UserTesting Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.46% of UserTesting Inc. shares, and 86.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.15%. UserTesting Inc. stock is held by 83 institutions, with Insight Holdings Group, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 15.71% of the shares, which is about 22.44 million shares worth $188.91 million.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc, with 15.70% or 22.44 million shares worth $188.91 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and Forum Funds, Inc–Lisanti Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.91 million shares worth $5.34 million, making up 0.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Forum Funds, Inc–Lisanti Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $1.2 million, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.