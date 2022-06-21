Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In today’s recent session, 2.23 million shares of the Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.83, and it changed around $3.35 or 9.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.72B. U at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $210.00, offering almost -440.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.08% since then. We note from Unity Software Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.97 million.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) trade information

Instantly U has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.87 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.19% year-to-date, but still down -3.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) is -5.26% down in the 30-day period.

Unity Software Inc. (U) estimates and forecasts

Unity Software Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -73.47 percent over the past six months and at a -36.36% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -900.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $309.76 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Unity Software Inc. to make $363.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.20%.

U Dividends

Unity Software Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.88% of Unity Software Inc. shares, and 75.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.14%. Unity Software Inc. stock is held by 793 institutions, with Silver Lake Group, L.l.c. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.82% of the shares, which is about 34.98 million shares worth $5.0 billion.

Silver Lake Group, L.l.c., with 11.82% or 34.98 million shares worth $5.0 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 5.77 million shares worth $614.66 million, making up 1.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.88 million shares worth around $697.37 million, which represents about 1.65% of the total shares outstanding.