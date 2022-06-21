Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 8.89 million shares of the Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.25, and it changed around $0.07 or 3.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.25B. TUYA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.75, offering almost -1044.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.22% since then. We note from Tuya Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) trade information

Instantly TUYA has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.21 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.00% year-to-date, but still down -27.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) is -12.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.62 day(s).

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) estimates and forecasts

Tuya Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.99 percent over the past six months and at a 31.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $56.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tuya Inc. to make $69.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -33.60%.

Tuya Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -200.00% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -1.30% per year for the next five years.

TUYA Dividends

Tuya Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 22.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.81% of Tuya Inc. shares, and 37.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.37%. Tuya Inc. stock is held by 77 institutions, with Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.88% of the shares, which is about 9.25 million shares worth $57.79 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.40% or 6.9 million shares worth $43.15 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 2.72 million shares worth $15.07 million, making up 0.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 2.56 million shares worth around $14.21 million, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.