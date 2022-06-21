Troika Media Group Inc.’s (TRKA): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.94, and it changed around $0.04 or 3.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.89M. TRKA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.61, offering almost -284.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.89% since then. We note from Troika Media Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Troika Media Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TRKA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Troika Media Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) trade information

Instantly TRKA has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0300 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.23% year-to-date, but still down -0.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) is 62.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRKA is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $4.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -378.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -378.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -38.30%.

TRKA Dividends

Troika Media Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 59.10% of Troika Media Group Inc. shares, and 6.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.84%. Troika Media Group Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with HighTower Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.36% of the shares, which is about 1.51 million shares worth $1.58 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.35% or 0.67 million shares worth $0.78 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.6 million shares worth $0.69 million, making up 0.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $0.18 million, which represents about 0.29% of the total shares outstanding.