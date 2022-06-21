Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 3.18 million shares of the Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.34, and it changed around $0.09 or 1.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $720.79M. LLAP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.69, offering almost -137.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.02% since then. We note from Terran Orbital Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 993.29K.

Terran Orbital Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LLAP as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Terran Orbital Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

Instantly LLAP has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.57 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.01% year-to-date, but still up 21.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) is 6.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LLAP is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -237.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -68.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) estimates and forecasts

LLAP Dividends

Terran Orbital Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.39% of Terran Orbital Corporation shares, and 49.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.25%. Terran Orbital Corporation stock is held by 64 institutions, with Beach Point Capital Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 65.91% of the shares, which is about 22.74 million shares worth $156.43 million.

Lockheed Martin Corp., with 38.28% or 13.21 million shares worth $90.86 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Defense and Aerospace and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 0.6 million shares worth $5.95 million, making up 1.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd held roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $2.04 million, which represents about 0.60% of the total shares outstanding.