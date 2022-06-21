Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) Stock Forecast: $18.00 Per Share In 2022 With Positive Signs

In today’s recent session, 4.17 million shares of the Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.18, and it changed around $2.38 or 14.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $556.92M. SYM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.77, offering almost -8.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.02% since then. We note from Symbotic Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 352.62K.

Symbotic Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SYM as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) trade information

Instantly SYM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 14.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.26 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 68.00% year-to-date, but still up 58.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) is 68.67% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.33, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -17.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SYM is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 6.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.