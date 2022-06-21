Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 10.79 million shares of the Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.18, and it changed around $1.07 or 26.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $684.69M. STRY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.90, offering almost -110.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.2% since then. We note from Starry Group Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 551.74K.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY) trade information

Instantly STRY has showed a green trend with a performance of 26.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.37 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.62% year-to-date, but still down -2.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY) is -35.41% down in the 30-day period.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) estimates and forecasts

STRY Dividends

Starry Group Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.24% of Starry Group Holdings Inc. shares, and 61.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.00%. Starry Group Holdings Inc. stock is held by 87 institutions, with Millennium Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.10% of the shares, which is about 3.29 million shares worth $26.23 million.

Weiss Asset Management LP, with 1.46% or 2.29 million shares worth $18.21 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Multi Cap Core Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.05 million shares worth $8.38 million, making up 0.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Multi Cap Core Fd held roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $3.28 million, which represents about 0.26% of the total shares outstanding.