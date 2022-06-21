Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) were traded, and its beta was 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.82, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $140.60M. LAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.51, offering almost -312.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.99% since then. We note from Standard BioTools Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 959.22K.

Standard BioTools Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LAB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Standard BioTools Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information

Instantly LAB has showed a red trend with a performance of 0.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9700 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.57% year-to-date, but still up 2.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) is -16.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LAB is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -229.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -229.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $26.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Standard BioTools Inc. to make $29.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $32.79 million and $31.02 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -19.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.50%. Standard BioTools Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -6.20% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -8.06% per year for the next five years.

LAB Dividends

Standard BioTools Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.92% of Standard BioTools Inc. shares, and 103.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.25%. Standard BioTools Inc. stock is held by 169 institutions, with Indaba Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.64% of the shares, which is about 7.45 million shares worth $29.19 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.98% or 6.17 million shares worth $22.13 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Needham Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 4.08 million shares worth $13.33 million, making up 5.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Needham Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 3.42 million shares worth around $13.43 million, which represents about 4.43% of the total shares outstanding.