Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $52.33, and it changed around $4.23 or 8.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.62B. SPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $145.42, offering almost -177.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.64% since then. We note from Sprout Social Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 655.67K.

Sprout Social Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SPT as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sprout Social Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) trade information

Instantly SPT has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 53.68 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.30% year-to-date, but still up 2.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) is 26.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $86.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPT is forecast to be at a low of $70.00 and a high of $110.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -110.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -33.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) estimates and forecasts

Sprout Social Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.21 percent over the past six months and at a 7.69% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $60.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Sprout Social Inc. to make $64.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.60%.

SPT Dividends

Sprout Social Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.86% of Sprout Social Inc. shares, and 95.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.73%. Sprout Social Inc. stock is held by 390 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.95% of the shares, which is about 3.69 million shares worth $295.7 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.73% or 3.59 million shares worth $325.59 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.25 million shares worth $113.44 million, making up 2.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.03 million shares worth around $71.17 million, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.