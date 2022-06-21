Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 3.35 million shares of the Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.52, and it changed around $0.24 or 18.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $278.21M. SOND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.88, offering almost -615.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.11% since then. We note from Sonder Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 826.36K.

Sonder Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SOND as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sonder Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.42 for the current quarter.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) trade information

Instantly SOND has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7400 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -84.75% year-to-date, but still down -11.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) is -14.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOND is forecast to be at a low of $3.75 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -426.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -146.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) estimates and forecasts

Sonder Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -84.62 percent over the past six months and at a 98.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 30.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 109.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $77.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Sonder Holdings Inc. to make $112.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

SOND Dividends

Sonder Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.68% of Sonder Holdings Inc. shares, and 52.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.53%. Sonder Holdings Inc. stock is held by 103 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.54% of the shares, which is about 3.34 million shares worth $33.34 million.

Principal Financial Group, Inc., with 1.27% or 2.76 million shares worth $13.09 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.87 million shares worth $8.64 million, making up 0.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd held roughly 100000.0 shares worth around $1.0 million, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.