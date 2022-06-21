SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 3.6 million shares of the SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) were traded, and its beta was 0.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.28, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $816.00M. SIGA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.80, offering almost -31.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.84% since then. We note from SIGA Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 8.46 million.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) trade information

Instantly SIGA has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.54 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 59.63% year-to-date, but still up 6.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) is 52.64% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -2.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SIGA is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 2.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) estimates and forecasts

SIGA Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 63.10 percent over the past six months and at a -27.47% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.50%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.00%. SIGA Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 28.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 1.00% per year for the next five years.

SIGA Dividends

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 07.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.21% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares, and 38.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.54%. SIGA Technologies Inc. stock is held by 175 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.43% of the shares, which is about 3.59 million shares worth $25.44 million.

AltraVue Capital, LLC, with 3.05% or 2.47 million shares worth $17.53 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.21 million shares worth $9.13 million, making up 1.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.14 million shares worth around $7.4 million, which represents about 1.41% of the total shares outstanding.