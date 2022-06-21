Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 17.13 million shares of the Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.16, and it changed around -$1.47 or -19.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $128.68M. SIDU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.70, offering almost -382.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.55% since then. We note from Sidus Space Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.78 million.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) trade information

Instantly SIDU has showed a red trend with a performance of -19.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.22 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.44% year-to-date, but still up 310.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) is 310.67% up in the 30-day period.

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) estimates and forecasts

SIDU Dividends

Sidus Space Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Sidus Space Inc. shares, and 1.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.46%. Sidus Space Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.33% of the shares, which is about 53950.0 shares worth $0.57 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.20% or 33164.0 shares worth $0.35 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.