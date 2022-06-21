Shares Of Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VORB) Could Show A Loss Of -241.88%

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.51, and it changed around $0.77 or 28.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $917.69M. VORB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.28, offering almost -221.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.21% since then. We note from Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 314.72K.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VORB as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) trade information

Instantly VORB has showed a green trend with a performance of 28.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.59 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.34% year-to-date, but still down 0.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) is -25.48% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VORB is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -241.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -184.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) estimates and forecasts

VORB Dividends

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 80.33% of Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. shares, and 18.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.42%. Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Qube Research & Technologies Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.38% of the shares, which is about 1.26 million shares worth $10.13 million.

Park West Asset Management LLC, with 0.30% or 1.0 million shares worth $8.04 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 63325.0 shares worth $0.45 million, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.