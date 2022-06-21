Shares Of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) Could Show A Loss Of -373.37%

In today’s recent session, 1.49 million shares of the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.69, and it changed around $0.09 or 5.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $339.01M. INO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.96, offering almost -489.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.34% since then. We note from Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.28 million.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended INO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) trade information

Instantly INO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7350 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.94% year-to-date, but still up 5.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) is -13.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INO is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -373.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 40.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) estimates and forecasts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -73.29 percent over the past six months and at a 17.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $560k in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $560k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $273k and $970k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 105.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -42.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.60%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -35.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 45.80% per year for the next five years.

INO Dividends

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 08 and August 12.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.66% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 41.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.86%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 289 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.16% of the shares, which is about 23.27 million shares worth $83.53 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.88% or 18.05 million shares worth $64.79 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 18.59 million shares worth $50.76 million, making up 8.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.21 million shares worth around $22.3 million, which represents about 2.71% of the total shares outstanding.