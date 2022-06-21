Risk-Taking Investors May Find Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 4.79 million shares of the Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) were traded, and its beta was 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.90, and it changed around $0.1 or 5.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $575.49M. AMRS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.42, offering almost -816.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.63% since then. We note from Amyris Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.03 million.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) trade information

Instantly AMRS has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0450 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.88% year-to-date, but still down -7.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) is -15.93% down in the 30-day period.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) estimates and forecasts

Amyris Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.00 percent over the past six months and at a 10.31% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.50%.

AMRS Dividends

Amyris Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.75% of Amyris Inc. shares, and 51.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.58%. Amyris Inc. stock is held by 297 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.78% of the shares, which is about 21.67 million shares worth $94.47 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.42% or 17.32 million shares worth $93.68 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 9.01 million shares worth $48.73 million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.25 million shares worth around $28.42 million, which represents about 1.64% of the total shares outstanding.