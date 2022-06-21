Risk-Taking Investors May Find Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 3.32 million shares of the Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) were traded, and its beta was 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.12, and it changed around $0.0 or 2.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.61M. ALNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.45, offering almost -1108.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.67% since then. We note from Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 10.70 million.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ALNA as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) trade information

Instantly ALNA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1376 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -79.73% year-to-date, but still down -13.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) is 4.98% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALNA is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $0.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -316.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -316.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.30% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.70%.

ALNA Dividends

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.38% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 10.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.76%. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 36 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.67% of the shares, which is about 3.29 million shares worth $1.95 million.

TRV GP II, LLC, with 3.11% or 2.79 million shares worth $0.65 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.62 million shares worth $1.55 million, making up 2.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $0.34 million, which represents about 0.65% of the total shares outstanding.