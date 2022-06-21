Risk-Takers Will Like Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR).

In today’s recent session, 1.61 million shares of the Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.26, and it changed around $0.14 or 3.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.08B. MTTR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.60, offering almost -782.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.02% since then. We note from Matterport Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.07 million.

Matterport Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MTTR as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Matterport Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) trade information

Instantly MTTR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.32 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.04% year-to-date, but still down -1.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) is -19.53% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MTTR is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -252.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -40.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) estimates and forecasts

Matterport Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -81.36 percent over the past six months and at a -113.04% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $30.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Matterport Inc. to make $33.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Matterport Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -692.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 26.40% per year for the next five years.

MTTR Dividends

Matterport Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 10 and March 14.

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.78% of Matterport Inc. shares, and 36.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.18%. Matterport Inc. stock is held by 248 institutions, with DCM International VI, Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.07% of the shares, which is about 19.86 million shares worth $409.87 million.

Qualcomm Inc/DE, with 2.72% or 7.65 million shares worth $62.09 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.46 million shares worth $50.68 million, making up 0.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port held roughly 1.47 million shares worth around $30.44 million, which represents about 0.53% of the total shares outstanding.