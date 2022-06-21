Risk-Takers Will Like Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE).

In the last trading session, 2.89 million shares of the Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.42, and it changed around $0.08 or 5.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $78.40M. EOSE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.42, offering almost -1338.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.58% since then. We note from Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.82 million.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EOSE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Inco for the current quarter.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

Instantly EOSE has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8800 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -81.12% year-to-date, but still down -25.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) is 0.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EOSE is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -604.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -322.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -82.00 percent over the past six months and at a 4.24% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.60%.

EOSE Dividends

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.91% of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. shares, and 57.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.98%. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stock is held by 120 institutions, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.86% of the shares, which is about 5.37 million shares worth $22.45 million.

Legal & General Group PLC, with 5.33% or 2.9 million shares worth $21.81 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 2.13 million shares worth $8.8 million, making up 3.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.15 million shares worth around $8.62 million, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.