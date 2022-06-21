Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) In 2022: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 12.18 million shares of the Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) were traded, and its beta was 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.94, and it changed around $0.04 or 1.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $196.49M. RYTM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.74, offering almost -451.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.84% since then. We note from Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 623.57K.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) trade information

Instantly RYTM has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.05 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.52% year-to-date, but still up 8.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) is 25.08% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RYTM is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -915.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) estimates and forecasts

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.13 percent over the past six months and at a -192.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -42.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 432.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $4.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $274k and $930k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 863.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 369.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.40%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 53.80% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -9.00% per year for the next five years.

RYTM Dividends

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.31% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 104.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.78%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 170 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.49% of the shares, which is about 6.29 million shares worth $72.48 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 9.75% or 4.91 million shares worth $49.02 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 4.8 million shares worth $35.59 million, making up 9.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $10.47 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.