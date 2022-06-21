Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) were traded, and its beta was 2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.29, and it changed around $0.05 or 19.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.40M. RGLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.05, offering almost -262.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.83% since then. We note from Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.98 million.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RGLS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) trade information

Instantly RGLS has showed a green trend with a performance of 19.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2900 on Friday, 06/17/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.94% year-to-date, but still up 12.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) is 42.58% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RGLS is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -589.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -72.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) estimates and forecasts

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.62 percent over the past six months and at a 31.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 37.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.50% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 55.50%. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 27.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 39.60% per year for the next five years.

RGLS Dividends

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.24% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 47.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.36%. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 42 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.42% of the shares, which is about 6.45 million shares worth $2.03 million.

DAFNA Capital Management, LLC, with 3.81% or 5.56 million shares worth $1.75 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 13.56 million shares worth $3.35 million, making up 9.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund held roughly 6.27 million shares worth around $1.55 million, which represents about 4.30% of the total shares outstanding.