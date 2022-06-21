Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) were traded, and its beta was 2.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.36, and it changed around $0.05 or 17.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.49M. QTNT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.45, offering almost -1136.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.0% since then. We note from Quotient Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 640.32K.

Quotient Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended QTNT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Quotient Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) trade information

Instantly QTNT has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4580 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -86.10% year-to-date, but still down -21.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) is -3.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QTNT is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2400.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -316.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) estimates and forecasts

Quotient Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -82.98 percent over the past six months and at a -5.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -20.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Quotient Limited to make $9.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.64 million and $9.09 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -15.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.90%.

QTNT Dividends

Quotient Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 04.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.36% of Quotient Limited shares, and 86.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.06%. Quotient Limited stock is held by 126 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 15.79% of the shares, which is about 16.2 million shares worth $41.96 million.

Polar Capital Holdings Plc, with 9.02% or 9.25 million shares worth $23.96 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 2.89 million shares worth $4.68 million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port held roughly 2.05 million shares worth around $5.32 million, which represents about 2.00% of the total shares outstanding.