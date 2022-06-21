Party City Holdco Inc.’s (NYSE: PRTY) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 1.39 million shares of the Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) have been traded, and its beta is 3.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.54, and it changed around $0.07 or 4.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $140.61M. PRTY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.43, offering almost -577.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.22% since then. We note from Party City Holdco Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.84 million.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) trade information

Instantly PRTY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5600 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -73.61% year-to-date, but still up 20.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) is 14.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.48 day(s).

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) estimates and forecasts

Party City Holdco Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.32 percent over the past six months and at a -36.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -79.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 250.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $529.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Party City Holdco Inc. to make $548.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.60%. Party City Holdco Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 98.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.58% per year for the next five years.

PRTY Dividends

Party City Holdco Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.91% of Party City Holdco Inc. shares, and 73.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.77%. Party City Holdco Inc. stock is held by 204 institutions, with CAS Investment Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.63% of the shares, which is about 16.46 million shares worth $91.66 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 9.92% or 11.16 million shares worth $62.17 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.72 million shares worth $26.28 million, making up 4.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.03 million shares worth around $16.89 million, which represents about 2.70% of the total shares outstanding.