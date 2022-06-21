Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In today’s recent session, 0.99 million shares of the Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.55, and it changed around $0.05 or 9.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.90M. OPTT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.28, offering almost -496.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.09% since then. We note from Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 435.55K.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) trade information

Instantly OPTT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7364 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -65.95% year-to-date, but still down -41.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) is -48.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.52 day(s).

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3,925.40%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 67.90%.

OPTT Dividends

Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on July 13.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.05% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares, and 14.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.29%. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stock is held by 46 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.36% of the shares, which is about 2.73 million shares worth $3.86 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.66% or 1.86 million shares worth $2.63 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 2.58 million shares worth $2.74 million, making up 5.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.05 million shares worth around $1.49 million, which represents about 2.07% of the total shares outstanding.