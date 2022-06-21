Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 19.17 million shares of the Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.47, and it changed around $0.16 or 4.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.35B. NU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.24, offering almost -252.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.05% since then. We note from Nu Holdings Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 24.92 million.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Instantly NU has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.65 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.01% year-to-date, but still down -4.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) is -9.16% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.69, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NU is forecast to be at a low of $3.30 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -303.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Nu Holdings Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.30 percent over the past six months and at a 100.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 77.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $613.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Nu Holdings Ltd. to make $714.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.21% of Nu Holdings Ltd. shares, and 69.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.02%. Nu Holdings Ltd. stock is held by 179 institutions, with Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 16.05% of the shares, which is about 555.45 million shares worth $5.21 billion.

Galileo (PTC) Ltd, with 12.01% or 415.54 million shares worth $3.9 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New World Fund, Inc. and PGIM Jennison International Opportunities Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 18.24 million shares worth $135.36 million, making up 0.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, PGIM Jennison International Opportunities Fd held roughly 13.29 million shares worth around $101.71 million, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.