MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 3.1 million shares of the MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.56, and it changed around $0.1 or 6.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $344.10M. ML currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.34, offering almost -626.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.0% since then. We note from MoneyLion Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

MoneyLion Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ML as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MoneyLion Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) trade information

Instantly ML has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6100 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.29% year-to-date, but still up 0.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) is -1.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 75.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ML is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -412.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -220.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) estimates and forecasts

MoneyLion Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.18 percent over the past six months and at a 48.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.20%.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $55.56 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect MoneyLion Inc. to make $66.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 49.60%.

ML Dividends

MoneyLion Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.95% of MoneyLion Inc. shares, and 39.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.67%. MoneyLion Inc. stock is held by 78 institutions, with StepStone Group LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.36% of the shares, which is about 24.41 million shares worth $98.37 million.

Atalaya Capital Management, LP, with 3.30% or 7.78 million shares worth $31.34 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Arbitrage Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 1.91 million shares worth $4.61 million, making up 0.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.28 million shares worth around $5.18 million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.