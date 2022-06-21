Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.61, and it changed around $0.3 or 12.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $188.91M. MNTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.69, offering almost -462.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.12% since then. We note from Momentus Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.34 million.

Momentus Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MNTS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Momentus Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) trade information

Instantly MNTS has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.85 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.56% year-to-date, but still down -6.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) is -2.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MNTS is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -168.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -168.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) estimates and forecasts

Momentus Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.30 percent over the past six months and at a -170.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.10%.

MNTS Dividends

Momentus Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.63% of Momentus Inc. shares, and 44.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.21%. Momentus Inc. stock is held by 98 institutions, with Prime Movers Lab, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 33.02% of the shares, which is about 27.0 million shares worth $112.85 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.51% or 1.23 million shares worth $5.16 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.69 million shares worth $2.87 million, making up 0.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $2.25 million, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.