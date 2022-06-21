loanDepot Inc. (NYSE: LDI) Shares Might Go Down -88.26% This Year

In today’s recent session, 0.84 million shares of the loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.48, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $536.10M. LDI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.43, offering almost -807.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.52, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -2.7% since then. We note from loanDepot Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 916.35K.

loanDepot Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended LDI as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. loanDepot Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI) trade information

Instantly LDI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1501 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.33% year-to-date, but still down -37.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI) is -40.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.26, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LDI is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $5.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -271.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -35.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) estimates and forecasts

loanDepot Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.73 percent over the past six months and at a -138.37% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -27.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -65.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -51.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $428.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect loanDepot Inc. to make $438.59 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $959.86 million and $881.66 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -55.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -50.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.00%.

LDI Dividends

loanDepot Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 21.05 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 21.05% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.94% of loanDepot Inc. shares, and 36.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.76%. loanDepot Inc. stock is held by 63 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.43% of the shares, which is about 1.5 million shares worth $7.18 million.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, with 3.39% or 1.48 million shares worth $6.13 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.58 million shares worth $2.7 million, making up 1.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $2.59 million, which represents about 1.24% of the total shares outstanding.