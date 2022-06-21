Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCE).

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.26, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $380.12M. SNCE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.10, offering almost -363.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.64% since then. We note from Science 37 Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 500.95K.

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) trade information

Instantly SNCE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.68 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -73.86% year-to-date, but still down -6.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) is 12.03% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE) estimates and forecasts

Science 37 Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.82 percent over the past six months and at a 71.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 54.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Science 37 Holdings Inc. to make $24.51 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 87.20%.

SNCE Dividends

Science 37 Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.16% of Science 37 Holdings Inc. shares, and 46.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.46%. Science 37 Holdings Inc. stock is held by 48 institutions, with Redmile Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 17.08% of the shares, which is about 19.81 million shares worth $247.01 million.

Qualcomm Inc/DE, with 4.42% or 5.13 million shares worth $27.44 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.71 million shares worth $8.82 million, making up 0.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $2.09 million, which represents about 0.23% of the total shares outstanding.