Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD).

In today’s recent session, 7.39 million shares of the Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $65.11, and it changed around $6.11 or 10.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $74.30B. PDD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $133.81, offering almost -105.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.35% since then. We note from Pinduoduo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.37 million.

Pinduoduo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 48 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended PDD as a Hold, whereas 33 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pinduoduo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Instantly PDD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 65.33 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.20% year-to-date, but still down -1.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is 52.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $455.03, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PDD is forecast to be at a low of $273.47 and a high of $711.22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -992.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -320.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Pinduoduo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.35 percent over the past six months and at a 5.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 204.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.08 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. to make $3.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 83.30%. Pinduoduo Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 190.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 48.34% per year for the next five years.

PDD Dividends

Pinduoduo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 21.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of Pinduoduo Inc. shares, and 24.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.41%. Pinduoduo Inc. stock is held by 649 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.30% of the shares, which is about 29.09 million shares worth $1.17 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.67% or 21.13 million shares worth $847.62 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 7.22 million shares worth $432.28 million, making up 0.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF held roughly 5.76 million shares worth around $344.65 million, which represents about 0.46% of the total shares outstanding.