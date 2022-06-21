Let’s Discuss The Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.90, and it changed around -$0.11 or -2.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $570.88M. CELU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.40, offering almost -243.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.92% since then. We note from Celularity Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 429.74K.

Celularity Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CELU as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Celularity Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) trade information

Instantly CELU has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.52 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.83% year-to-date, but still down -15.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) is -50.32% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CELU is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -310.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -105.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Celularity Inc. (CELU) estimates and forecasts

Celularity Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.92 percent over the past six months and at a 10.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -333.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 81.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Celularity Inc. to make $5.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

CELU Dividends

Celularity Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 12.

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 73.59% of Celularity Inc. shares, and 19.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.84%. Celularity Inc. stock is held by 44 institutions, with Starr International Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.38% of the shares, which is about 15.28 million shares worth $133.1 million.

Starr (C.V.) & Company, with 6.19% or 7.64 million shares worth $66.55 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 70511.0 shares worth $0.51 million, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund held roughly 38267.0 shares worth around $0.27 million, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.