Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 4.7 million shares of the Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.80, and it changed around $0.19 or 31.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.30M. JUPW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.93, offering almost -516.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.0% since then. We note from Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 189.95K.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) trade information

Instantly JUPW has showed a green trend with a performance of 31.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9700 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.11% year-to-date, but still up 4.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) is -6.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.26 day(s).

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) estimates and forecasts

JUPW Dividends

Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.41% of Jupiter Wellness Inc. shares, and 15.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.80%. Jupiter Wellness Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Glenview Trust Co being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.24% of the shares, which is about 2.04 million shares worth $2.25 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.83% or 0.4 million shares worth $0.36 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.33 million shares worth $0.3 million, making up 1.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 59271.0 shares worth around $52751.0, which represents about 0.27% of the total shares outstanding.