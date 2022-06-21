Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 0.89 million shares of the Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.38, and it changed around $0.62 or 7.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.28B. IOVA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.00, offering almost -198.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.12% since then. We note from Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.26 million.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) trade information

Instantly IOVA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.46 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.11% year-to-date, but still up 5.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) is -39.96% up in the 30-day period.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) estimates and forecasts

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.79 percent over the past six months and at a -11.66% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -13.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -12.70% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.80%.

IOVA Dividends

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.44% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, and 98.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.17%. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. stock is held by 353 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.76% of the shares, which is about 12.2 million shares worth $232.86 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, with 6.44% or 10.13 million shares worth $193.34 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 6.37 million shares worth $106.08 million, making up 4.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.8 million shares worth around $72.45 million, which represents about 2.41% of the total shares outstanding.