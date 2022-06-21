Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 18.52 million shares of the Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) were traded, and its beta was 2.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.23, and it changed around $0.1 or 4.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $488.39M. NVTA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.51, offering almost -1492.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.73% since then. We note from Invitae Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.65 million.

Invitae Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended NVTA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Invitae Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.74 for the current quarter.

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) trade information

Instantly NVTA has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.40 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -85.40% year-to-date, but still down -7.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) is -35.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.19, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVTA is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $31.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1323.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) estimates and forecasts

Invitae Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -85.58 percent over the past six months and at a 7.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $145.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Invitae Corporation to make $166.41 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 31.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.90%. Invitae Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 59.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

NVTA Dividends

Invitae Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 21.

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.24% of Invitae Corporation shares, and 84.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.66%. Invitae Corporation stock is held by 419 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.07% of the shares, which is about 27.68 million shares worth $220.63 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.48% or 19.45 million shares worth $296.94 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 18.04 million shares worth $194.69 million, making up 7.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.12 million shares worth around $93.38 million, which represents about 2.67% of the total shares outstanding.