Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -374.45%

In the last trading session, 1.94 million shares of the Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) were traded, and its beta was 0.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.37, and it changed around $0.13 or 10.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.20M. IVC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.83, offering almost -544.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.61% since then. We note from Invacare Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 689.04K.

Invacare Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended IVC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Invacare Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.35 for the current quarter.

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) trade information

Instantly IVC has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4900 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.63% year-to-date, but still down -4.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) is 61.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IVC is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -374.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -337.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Invacare Corporation (IVC) estimates and forecasts

Invacare Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.20 percent over the past six months and at a -66.18% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $215.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Invacare Corporation to make $223.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.20%. Invacare Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -58.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

IVC Dividends

Invacare Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 14.

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.19% of Invacare Corporation shares, and 85.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.79%. Invacare Corporation stock is held by 146 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.43% of the shares, which is about 2.29 million shares worth $3.23 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 5.17% or 1.84 million shares worth $5.01 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.02 million shares worth $2.78 million, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $1.72 million, which represents about 2.14% of the total shares outstanding.