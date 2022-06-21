If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 9.63 million shares of the EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.18, and it changed around $0.58 or 12.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.24B. EQRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.64, offering almost -105.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.23% since then. We note from EQRx Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

EQRx Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EQRX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. EQRx Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) trade information

Instantly EQRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.45 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.05% year-to-date, but still up 30.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) is 11.40% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EQRX is forecast to be at a low of $5.60 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -54.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) estimates and forecasts

EQRx Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.76 percent over the past six months and at a -132.26% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.30%.

EQRX Dividends

EQRx Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.38% of EQRx Inc. shares, and 54.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.60%. EQRx Inc. stock is held by 78 institutions, with SB Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.85% of the shares, which is about 43.18 million shares worth $294.46 million.

Casdin Capital, LLC, with 8.11% or 39.53 million shares worth $269.58 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 6.35 million shares worth $19.17 million, making up 1.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held roughly 2.11 million shares worth around $14.36 million, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.