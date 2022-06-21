HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.49 million shares of the HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) were traded, and its beta was 2.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.63, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.50M. HYRE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.21, offering almost -3742.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.76% since then. We note from HyreCar Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 196.75K.

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) trade information

Instantly HYRE has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0300 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 38.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -86.54% year-to-date, but still down -39.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) is -41.83% down in the 30-day period.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) estimates and forecasts

HyreCar Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -86.84 percent over the past six months and at a -0.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 51.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect HyreCar Inc. to make $11.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.45 million and $8.94 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.20%.

HYRE Dividends

HyreCar Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.21% of HyreCar Inc. shares, and 68.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.40%. HyreCar Inc. stock is held by 104 institutions, with Arctis Global LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 12.25% of the shares, which is about 2.67 million shares worth $12.58 million.

State Street Corporation, with 7.43% or 1.62 million shares worth $7.63 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.32 million shares worth $4.49 million, making up 6.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd held roughly 0.71 million shares worth around $2.41 million, which represents about 3.25% of the total shares outstanding.