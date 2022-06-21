Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 15.35 million shares of the Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.25, and it changed around $0.35 or 39.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.40M. HCTI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.35, offering almost -248.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.2% since then. We note from Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 79730.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 99.12K.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HCTI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Healthcare Triangle Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) trade information

Instantly HCTI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 39.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5900 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.28% year-to-date, but still down -1.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) is 20.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HCTI is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -220.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -220.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Healthcare Triangle Inc. to make $12.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

HCTI Dividends

Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 77.18% of Healthcare Triangle Inc. shares, and 0.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.75%. Healthcare Triangle Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Kepos Capital Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.37% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $0.17 million.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC, with 0.20% or 70000.0 shares worth $88900.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 14053.0 shares worth $10902.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.