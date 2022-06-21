GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.96 million shares of the GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) were traded, and its beta was 4.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.10, and it changed around -$0.2 or -15.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.80M. GBOX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.50, offering almost -1400.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.26, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -14.55% since then. We note from GreenBox POS’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 423.46K.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) trade information

Instantly GBOX has showed a red trend with a performance of -15.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1700 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 49.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -73.81% year-to-date, but still down -48.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) is -50.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.22 day(s).

GreenBox POS (GBOX) estimates and forecasts

GreenBox POS share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -78.04 percent over the past six months and at a -1,337.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 137.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect GreenBox POS to make $12.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 91.70%.

GBOX Dividends

GreenBox POS’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.13% of GreenBox POS shares, and 14.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.45%. GreenBox POS stock is held by 78 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.32% of the shares, which is about 1.01 million shares worth $4.25 million.

State Street Corporation, with 2.05% or 0.89 million shares worth $3.72 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.51 million shares worth $1.98 million, making up 1.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $1.59 million, which represents about 0.96% of the total shares outstanding.