Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 6.88 million shares of the Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) were traded, and its beta was 1.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.10, and it changed around -$0.05 or -35.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $67.10M. GPL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.69, offering almost -590.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -40.0% since then. We note from Great Panther Mining Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.85 million.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) trade information

Instantly GPL has showed a red trend with a performance of -35.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1799 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 44.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.38% year-to-date, but still down -41.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) is -42.86% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) estimates and forecasts

Great Panther Mining Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.27 percent over the past six months and at a 145.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 24.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 140.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Great Panther Mining Limited to make $71.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $52.1 million and $38.35 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -34.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 87.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -34.80%.

GPL Dividends

Great Panther Mining Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 07.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Great Panther Mining Limited shares, and 21.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.34%. Great Panther Mining Limited stock is held by 70 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.77% of the shares, which is about 25.89 million shares worth $6.5 million.

Ruffer LLP, with 3.13% or 14.05 million shares worth $3.53 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 21.96 million shares worth $4.72 million, making up 4.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF held roughly 7.49 million shares worth around $1.5 million, which represents about 1.67% of the total shares outstanding.