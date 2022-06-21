GMVD Stock Forecast 2022: G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd Remains Weak With A Upside Of 51.52%

In the last trading session, 1.73 million shares of the G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.66, and it changed around -$0.06 or -8.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.60M. GMVD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.74, offering almost -921.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.52% since then. We note from G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) trade information

Instantly GMVD has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8397 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.48% year-to-date, but still up 91.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) is -7.07% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GMVD is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -809.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -809.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) estimates and forecasts

GMVD Dividends

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 15.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.41% of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd shares, and 2.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.68%. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd stock is held by 9 institutions, with Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.01% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $0.21 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.01% or 74399.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 47739.0 shares worth $0.13 million, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.