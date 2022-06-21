Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ)

In the last trading session, 4.68 million shares of the Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.83, and it changed around $0.13 or 18.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.90M. HLBZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.88, offering almost -4945.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.89% since then. We note from Helbiz Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Helbiz Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HLBZ as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Helbiz Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) trade information

Instantly HLBZ has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9899 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -84.88% year-to-date, but still up 5.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) is -22.43% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HLBZ is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1466.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1466.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Helbiz Inc. to make $9.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

HLBZ Dividends

Helbiz Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 80.06% of Helbiz Inc. shares, and 5.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.22%. Helbiz Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Credit Suisse AG being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.76% of the shares, which is about 0.94 million shares worth $5.16 million.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC, with 0.14% or 46300.0 shares worth $0.25 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 30804.0 shares worth $87791.0, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 22150.0 shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.