Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Zomedica Corp. Stocks (AMEX: ZOM)

In today’s recent session, 3.56 million shares of the Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.24, and it changed around $0.0 or 1.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $241.20M. ZOM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.92, offering almost -283.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.17% since then. We note from Zomedica Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 19.86 million.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) trade information

Instantly ZOM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2525 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.70% year-to-date, but still down -2.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) is 1.69% down in the 30-day period.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts expect Zomedica Corp. to make $1.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.10%.

ZOM Dividends

Zomedica Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 24 and February 28.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.56% of Zomedica Corp. shares, and 14.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.96%. Zomedica Corp. stock is held by 125 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 38.54% of the shares, which is about 41.64 million shares worth $12.76 million.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 26.21 million shares worth $8.03 million, making up 24.26% of all outstanding shares.