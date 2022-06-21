Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: ARCT)

In the last trading session, 2.5 million shares of the Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) were traded, and its beta was 2.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.47, and it changed around $1.21 or 9.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $323.95M. ARCT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $65.00, offering almost -382.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.14% since then. We note from Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 696.68K.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ARCT as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.75 for the current quarter.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) trade information

Instantly ARCT has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.32 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.60% year-to-date, but still down -10.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) is -18.71% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.55, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 75.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARCT is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $140.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -939.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 40.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) estimates and forecasts

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -68.67 percent over the past six months and at a 13.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 248.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.04 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. to make $12.59 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2 million and $21.76 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 51.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -42.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -58.50%.

ARCT Dividends

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.90% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, and 76.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.23%. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock is held by 207 institutions, with Federated Hermes, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 13.99% of the shares, which is about 3.69 million shares worth $136.75 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 9.02% or 2.38 million shares worth $64.27 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 2.46 million shares worth $59.0 million, making up 9.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $49.08 million, which represents about 7.11% of the total shares outstanding.