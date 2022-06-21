Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN)

In the last trading session, 57.3 million shares of the Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) were traded, and its beta was 2.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.32, and it changed around $0.07 or 5.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $415.60M. MULN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.90, offering almost -1104.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.61% since then. We note from Mullen Automotive Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 54.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 107.41 million.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

Instantly MULN has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3900 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -74.76% year-to-date, but still up 15.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) is 25.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.4 day(s).

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 100.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $37.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Mullen Automotive Inc. to make $37.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.8 million and $19.41 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 152.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 91.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.70%.

MULN Dividends

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.31% of Mullen Automotive Inc. shares, and 1.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.59%. Mullen Automotive Inc. stock is held by 57 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.24% of the shares, which is about 0.68 million shares worth $2.03 million.

Citigroup Inc., with 0.09% or 0.26 million shares worth $0.77 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $0.61 million, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 68493.0 shares worth around $0.36 million, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.