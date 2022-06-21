Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.60, and it changed around -$0.56 or -48.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.20M. BHAT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.40, offering almost -1633.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -91.67% since then. We note from Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 24680.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 65.89K.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) trade information

Instantly BHAT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -48.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3800 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 56.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -73.21% year-to-date, but still down -25.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) is -49.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 73350.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.85 day(s).

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.70%.

BHAT Dividends

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 17 and June 20.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.11% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. shares, and 5.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.46%.